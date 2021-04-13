U of Richmond board to resume talks on renaming buildings

The university will form a commission to establish principles on renaming, ensuring what it called a “fresh start.”

RICHMOND, Va. — The board of trustees at the University of Richmond says it will resume the process of reviewing the controversial names of two campus buildings.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the board said Monday that it would form a commission to establish principles on renaming, ensuring what it called a “fresh start.”

The announcement came two hours before the faculty senate announced it had ratified a vote of no-confidence in the board’s top member, rector Paul Queally, calling for him to resign.