Education

Big changes at UNC Charlotte for spring semester

The university welcomed students and faculty back into the classroom Monday with strict protocol in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students and teachers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte returned to the classroom Monday as the university begins its spring semester with in-person instruction. 

UNCC officials said they are reopening with protocols in place to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Among those changes will be mandatory COVID-19 testing before anyone can step foot in a classroom. 

Monday marks the first time UNCC has held in-person classes since December

Before returning to class, any student, staff member, or teacher who will be on campus must take a COVID-19 test and submit the results to the university.

The university is also implementing mitigation testing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. Among those protocols: The school will pick students, staff, and faculty members at random for COVID-19 testing. Previously, only students living on campus qualified for the mitigation testing.

A person could be selected multiple times throughout the semester and will be expected to respond to each notification they receive from the school. Any person who chooses to not take a mandatory test could face disciplinary action, although UNCC leadership has not specified what those punishments may be. 

Students and staff members will also be required to fill out a daily symptom screening form to self-report any COVID-19 symptoms. As an additional precaution, campus leadership said they will continue to test residency wastewater to check for any traces of the virus that causes COVID-19. 

