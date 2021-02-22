Big changes at UNC Charlotte for spring semester

The university welcomed students and faculty back into the classroom Monday with strict protocol in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students and teachers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte returned to the classroom Monday as the university begins its spring semester with in-person instruction.

UNCC officials said they are reopening with protocols in place to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Among those changes will be mandatory COVID-19 testing before anyone can step foot in a classroom.

Monday marks the first time UNCC has held in-person classes since December.

Before returning to class, any student, staff member, or teacher who will be on campus must take a COVID-19 test and submit the results to the university.

The university is also implementing mitigation testing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. Among those protocols: The school will pick students, staff, and faculty members at random for COVID-19 testing. Previously, only students living on campus qualified for the mitigation testing.

A person could be selected multiple times throughout the semester and will be expected to respond to each notification they receive from the school. Any person who chooses to not take a mandatory test could face disciplinary action, although UNCC leadership has not specified what those punishments may be.