Unique graduation celebrations across Hampton Roads

We're taking a look at the creative ways school districts are celebrating students during the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — School districts all across Hampton Roads are celebrating the Class of 2020 in unique ways because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Beach has a month-long series of events planned for its graduates in June.

Some of the features include a website dedicated to the class of 2020, and “Light Up the Night” event where every high school will flip on its stadium field lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds every night at 8:20 p.m.

Across the water in Newport News, every high school will have its own modified commencement ceremony at Todd Stadium the week of June 15. What’s great is that you’ll be able to stream them live from the couch, because NNPS has its own channel on ROKU and Apple TV.

Williamsburg-James City County schools have students decorating their cars for a procession through Colonial Williamsburg on June 11. Students will also have a modified outdoor diploma walk at Busch Gardens.

We can’t forget about the little ones like preschoolers and kindergartners: it’s a big-time for them too!

Centerville Baptist Preschool in Chesapeake held a drive-thru graduation for its young students.

Teachers used a microphone and speakers to call students, and their parents, up one-by-one without having to leave their cars.