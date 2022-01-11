University and College leaders react to affirmative action arguments by Supreme Court Justices

Some Virginia Colleges and Universities are voicing their opinions regarding court cases challenging affirmative action as part of the admissions process.

HAMPTON, Va. — Supreme Court justices are considering arguments about whether to keep affirmative action in higher education as a part of admission.

Court cases from University of North Carolina and Harvard are challenging the policy.

As a result, some college and university leaders are speaking out.

University and college leaders are worried that Supreme Court Justices could do away with affirmative action -- the policy designed to prevent racial discrimination against applicants.

“This would absolutely change policies at public and private universities if the court takes the strong position against affirmative action,” said Brad Jacob.

The Regent University law Professor explained what the rules are now.

“As of today, at least a soft use of race as a factor has been permitted. Universities are not allowed to use a strict quota system and say X number of seats for white candidates and Y number of seats for black candidates. They can’t do that,” said Jacob.

Jacob said some universities are worried about losing affirmative action.

“Everybody wants diversity, but do we also want to have decisions being made purely on the basis of skin color? It’s a tricky question,” said Jacob.

University of Virginia President James Ryan sent out a statement before the court heard arguments on Monday.

In the release, he expressed that no matter the court ruling his staff will “…continue to admit and recruit a widely diverse student body.” UVA staff have also contributed to providing extra information about the historical significance of a ruling.

“Diversity is good, but we’re going to find out whether using diversity on strictly racial grounds is illegal,” said Jacob.