University of Virginia announces in-person classes set for August

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has announced that its campus will reopen for some in-person classes in August, with the face-to-face instruction ending by Thanksgiving.

University officials said in a statement Thursday that students will be allowed to return to the Charlottesville campus for the fall semester, which is set to begin Aug. 25.

Administrators added that in-person classes will end by Thanksgiving and students won't return again until January, in an effort to limit travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.