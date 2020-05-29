x
University of Virginia announces in-person classes set for August

Its campus will reopen for some in-person classes in August, with the face-to-face instruction ending by Thanksgiving.
Credit: Gargola87 on Flickr, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 via Commons
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, designed by Thomas Jefferson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has announced that its campus will reopen for some in-person classes in August, with the face-to-face instruction ending by Thanksgiving. 

University officials said in a statement Thursday that students will be allowed to return to the Charlottesville campus for the fall semester, which is set to begin Aug. 25. 

Administrators added that in-person classes will end by Thanksgiving and students won't return again until January, in an effort to limit travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The university said it's still developing protocols for testing, contact tracing and isolation of those who test positive for the coronavirus. University leaders said most classes will still be offered remotely.

