NORFOLK, Va. — US News and World Report has released its annual list of the top public schools in the country, and five Virginia schools made the top 100.

In their 2020 Best College rankings, the University of Virginia in Charlottesville led the local list at number 4. The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg placed at number 12, while Virginia Tech in Blacksburg was ranked number 30.

Also in the top 100 were George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University, which placed at numbers 72 and 76, respectively.

And while it didn't place in the top 100, Old Dominion University did come in at number 128.

Some schools were not included in the list, because they're considered regional, not national. Regional means that the credits earned from these colleges are mostly transferable.

The full list can be viewed on US News and World Report's website.

RELATED: Virginia named 7th best state by U.S. News and World Report

RELATED: Here are the best places in America to retire, says US News & World Report