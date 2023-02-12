Foundation revises oversight plan for grant supporting Zwerner and Richneck E.S.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids said it's cancelling the school's oversight of it's "Hero" grant award "due to developing circumstances" at the school.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A foundation which intends to award a grant named in honor of Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot recently by a student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, said Sunday that they're making some changes in the way in which the grant will be administered.



The foundation has been coordinating additional trauma support and safety resources with Richneck Elementary School since Zwerner was shot.

They said that "given recent events at the school, the oversight and responsibility of the grant program itself would not be appropriate for the school itself to implement." They said they "will instead be working with Ms Zwerner & her representatives to oversee the grant directly."

Richneck Elementary School's administration has faced serious scrutiny over the way it handled multiple complaints about the 6-year-old student who allegedly shot Zwerner in January. The Assistant Principal, Ebony Parker, resigned, and the Principal, Briana Foster-Newton, is being reassigned within the school system.

Additionally, the incident led the Newport News School Board to fire the school system's superintendent, George Parker III.

On top of that, an attorney representing Zwerner has said they intend to file a suit against the Newport News School System.

The "Hero" grant, to be provided by the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, will include a financial stipend for student use. The foundation plans to award the grant annually to deserving teachers from across the nation, with the first grant to be presented to Zwerner In Spring, 2023.

The community has also stepped up to financially support Zwerner as she continues to recover from her injuries. A GoFundMe drive has raised almost $270,000 to assist her.

