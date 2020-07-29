Virginia Beach Superintendent promises virtual learning will be different

Dr. Aaron Spence says science drove the decision to reopen the area's largest school division with 100% remote instruction.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The politics and protests grabbed much of the headlines in what was a spirited debate in Virginia Beach over how, and when, to reopen the area's largest school district.

"We are here not saying anyone needs to choose one way or the other, but at least have the choice," some argued, while many teachers had questions about their safety back in classrooms. "We are best equipped to do virtual learning, but yet we are facing face-to-face learning when it's not safe," one educator told us.

While those loud voices were heard, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence told us after a marathon board meeting, the decision on how to move forward with the school year was based on science. Lots of it.

"We had epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, we had pediatricians, and emergency medical people," Spence said.

Spence said his recommendation to the board to start the school year 'virtually' also used the guidance of the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

As for whether Richmond was involved in the district's decision, "I have not talked to the governor, although I did have a conversation with the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Secretary of Education," Spence said.

Dr. Aaron Spence insists his decision was science-based and he also acknowledges navigating the politics surrounding coronavirus.

"I think there were politics involved in the community conversation last night. I think ultimately what the board did was very brace and set aside the politics, come together and make a decision based on health data," Spence explained.

As for those who argued for the 'choice' to send their kids back to school, Dr. Spence insists there is a choice here -- the choice to keep your child home and learn, or at a later date, return to in-person learning.

"As educators, we say all the time our first priority and obligation is to get kids back in school," Spence said, also adding that the decision will be data-driven. "You also have to look at community transmission and you have to understand the risks after weighing one against the other."

As for parents who struggle to be teachers, Spence says this time things will be different. More support and more accountability will be built into the virtual experience. Learning gaps are inevitable.

As for where the sometimes raucous debate has landed us, Spence says it's not a bad place.

"I think what we learned last night is that public schools are really important for kids. They're really important from an academic perspective, but they're also really important from a social and emotional perspective," Spence said.