VBCPS 2023-2024 budget proposal calls for change in pay, security, and major projects

Virginia Beach City Public School leaders announced their budget proposal last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence is proposing an operating budget of $926,657,635 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The school division’s report shows some of the money will go to increase staff pay, funding for school resource officers, and an additional 15 English as a second language teachers.

School division leaders also say the proposed budget could help pay to replace Princess Anne High School.

“We’ve had a relationship with the school for several decades now," said Executive Pastor David Doyle, whose Thalia Lynn Baptist Church is neighbors with Princess Anne High School.

Doyle said he has been preparing for if the school is replaced.

“We hate to see them go for the temporary time that they will be gone, but we offered the school to be their point of contact here in the neighborhood. They do concerts here, they do events here," he explained.

In the proposed Capital Improvement Program, Spence said the school division has funding to complete projects that are underway, including the completion of the Achievable Dream Academy at Lynnhaven Middle School.