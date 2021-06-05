VCU to ban alcohol at Greek events after student's death

VCU is banning alcohol at fraternity and sorority events and pausing new-member recruitment after a pledge member died from alcohol poisoning.

After a fraternity pledge’s death from alcohol poisoning after a party earlier this year, Virginia Commonwealth University announced Monday that it will ban alcohol at fraternity and sorority events, publish misconduct instances online and pause new-member recruitment.

News outlets report that the announcement was made the same day two investigations of university Greek life were released concluding that there are concerns about hazing and binge drinking at the university and staff has struggled to address them.