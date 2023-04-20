VDOE making final review of revised Standards of Learning

Virginians are still speaking out against the draft of the state's history standards.

RICHMOND, Va. — After months of bitter controversy, the Virginia Department of Education will hold its final review of the proposed revised Standards of Learning.

Educators have pushed back against those standards, spurring a number of redrafts and countless public comments. For months, many parents, educators, and lawmakers have voiced their concerns, calling previously proposed changes to the history curriculum white-washed and insensitive.

A group of Virginia workers and labor union leaders protested against it in Richmond on Wednesday.

"These standards fail at every level, and while the board can try to whitewash history, I promise they will not ultimately succeed," said James Fedderman with the Virginia Education Association, which has publicly disapproved of previous versions of the standards.

The group of union leaders and workers said it had more than 4,000 petitions. They are calling on the state Board of Education to keep labor history in the school curriculum.

The president of Virginia AFL-CIO said the current draft erases the labor movement.

"Labor built this state," said Virginia AFL-CIO President Doris Crouse. "Labor built this country. everything was built on our backs. We'll continue the fight to continue to have it in the history books."

The Virginia Department of Education said these revised standards would provide specific content to each grade, focusing on essential skills and United States and world history.