VDOE report to Gov. Youngkin highlights achievement gaps in reading, math for K-12 students

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education submitted a scathing review of education gaps in public schools to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office on Thursday.

Looking at data from 2019, the report says only 38% of Virginia's fourth-grade students were proficient in reading, and that metric dropped to 33% when looking at the commonwealth's eighth-grade students.

Reading SOL test scores for students in third through eighth grades went down every year from 2017-2019.

The document also says fewer than half of graduating seniors show a readiness for college math, pointed out a drop in average AP exams, and discussed an increase in the number of students who left public schools for either private school or homeschool alternatives during the pandemic.

Jillian Balow, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, penned a forward to the 33-page report that said its findings "should create a sense of urgency and importance for all of us."

Balow was appointed to the job by Youngkin back in January. The two presented the report in a conference, which you can watch below.

"Our reputation and overall high-average performance masks widening students achievement gaps in the Commonwealth’s schools and a recent slip in comparison with other states on a range of academic achievement measures," the report says. "Further, state leaders have lowered expectations for students and redefined success for both students and schools. Accordingly, our trend lines on key measurements are heading in the wrong direction."

She said "rhetorical emphasis on equity" was increasing at the same time that these achievement gaps were widening.

Youngkin caught national attention at the beginning of his governorship for instituting a public school tip line for "inherently divisive concepts." That's led some teachers to worry about the continuity of Black history education in the classroom.

The report comes in response to Youngkin's Executive Order One, where he wrote: "The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall issue a report to the Secretary of Education and me within 90 days on the status of efforts to close the 'achievement gap' in K-12 education, with recommendations for additional executive and 4 legislative actions that should be undertaken to ensure all students are graduating high school career and college ready."

The order also asks the superintendent to end all inherently divisive concepts, review equity programs, and turn attention to students' proficiencies in reading and mathematics.

In the report's announcement Thursday, Youngkin said Virginia needed to take bold steps forward for students.