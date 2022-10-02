Social media videos of middle school fights raise concerns for Virginia Beach parents

Warning: The videos in this story could be disturbing, as they involve fights between students on school grounds.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is looking into videos of fights breaking out between students at Larkspur Middle School.

People have been sharing videos of fights breaking out in bathrooms, classrooms, and buses on social media sites like Instagram and Tik Tok, encouraging others to also get involved in fights.

In one video, you can see two girls punching each other in the bathroom while other girls scream and record the fight. Another video shows one student sitting at his desk with his arms protecting his head, while another student throws punches at him aggressively. A student filming this fight can be heard saying, "Chill, chill! Stop!"

Mike Ray told 13News Now his two children had a difficult time when they attended Larkspur Middle School.

"It was numerous times a month my kids would come home with bruises, bumps, scrapes from altercations with other students," Ray said. "There were several times where he'd cry in the morning and say, 'Dad, please don't make me go to school today.'"

It's a growing concern Ray said he can't stand by and watch, after speaking up multiple times to school administrators over the last few years.

"I was really mad that this was allowed to get this far," he said. "Kids are going to get into altercations. It's not uncommon, okay? But for it to be promoted and giving them a platform to do this... it's just obscene. There's no reason for this."

School division officials sent 13News Now this statement:

"Virginia Beach City Public Schools is aware of social media posts that encourage fighting between students at Larkspur Middle School and is working with the Virginia Beach Police Department to assess possible threats. The division takes all threats and incidents very seriously and reminds students that even those intended as pranks or jokes could end in disciplinary action and/or legal prosecution.

In the meantime, we encourage our families to talk about the role their children play in school safety. If a child hears something concerning, they should report it immediately to police or an adult and not perpetuate the rumor through social media or gossip. This allows the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns."

Ray said he's grateful his kids are at a different school now, but hopes parents of current Larkspur Middle School students will speak up as well.

"They don't need to be just surviving 6th, 7th, and 8th grade," said Ray. "Listen to your kids -- and if it doesn't seem right, it's probably not right."