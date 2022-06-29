Virginia Beach City Public Schools look to fill more than 500 teacher, staff positions

Virginia Beach school division leaders need help filling much needed positions before the school year starts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Facebook picture showing 421 teachers and staff retiring from Virginia Beach City Public Schools is leaving some parents with concerns.

“I think that most of these teachers are leaving early. They are leaving before they plan to actually retire," said Virginia Beach parent Hope Thourogood.

The Virginia Beach Education Association President Kathleen Slinde said many of the teachers who left the division this year told her it's because of their pay.

“There are teachers who actually didn't retire, they resigned and the people who resigned are going to school systems nearby who have better pay. One of my colleagues who has 18 years in Virginia Beach City Public Schools has gone up to another county and just walking in the door up there she’ll get $13,000 more than she was making here," said Slinde.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools leaders said they have about 500 vacancies within the school division right now. There are 269 classified positions and 241 instructional positions that need to be filled.

“We just had our 6% raise. We went from 5 to 6. It may not be the same amount as everybody else, but I still believe if you want to be in this field of education, you’re here because of children that should always be at the forefront of our minds," said Virginia Beach City Public Schools Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Anne Glenn-Zeljeznjak.

School division leaders said they are working hard to get more people on the payroll.

Thourogood hopes more teachers apply.

“We need you. Not many people are called to teach but if that’s your passion dig real deep and try to stay in the fight because as a parent I need you, we need you," said Thourogood.