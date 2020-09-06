Virginia Beach City Public Schools to talk race, equity in virtual panel discussion

VBCPS leaders alongside community and state equity leaders plan to host a virtual discussion about race and equality.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The powerful demonstrations demanding nationwide, systemic reforms have inspired many to pick up the torch for change in their own communities.

Some have felt called to contribute in different ways, whether that be through protesting, donating, or self-education about the nation's criminal justice system or healthcare and housing disparities.

In Virginia Beach, the public school system making that same step forward, but with conversation about racial inequities.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools leaders, alongside equity leaders in Virginia, plan to host a virtual forum on equity, race and events impacting our community, our state, our nation and our world.

The discussion, called How to Talk About Equity, Race and Recent Events, will be held Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. via Zoom or Facebook Live.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence will be a part of the discussion with other school system leaders like Dr. LaQuiche Parrott and Dr. Admon Alexander.

The community panelists they'll be speaking with are Beatrix Amberman, founder of the Hispanic Community Dialogue Organization of Hampton Roads, an appointed member to the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission as well as Jonathan Zur, President & CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities.

“As a school division committed to equity, we are honored to provide a space to enable this necessary, crucial and courageous conversation,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. “This is not the time to be silent. It is not enough to condemn racism and injustice. We must do the work to disrupt it entirely. Our children’s future depends upon it.”

The discussion will be moderated by Barbara Hamm Lee, executive producer and host of Another View on WHRV 89.5 FM, a weekly call-in radio talk show that discusses today's topics from an African American perspective.