VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School officials are considering starting the school year earlier.

Leaders sent a new survey out to parents, staff members, students and community members to get everyone’s opinions on whether to start the school year before Labor Day Weekend.

Parent Devon Webster said, "I think it's great because they will get out sooner and they will have more of the pleasant, not miserably hot summer to enjoy with their families."

The questionnaire opened for everyone last Thursday. In less than a week, more than 17,000 people voted, and most of them are not in favor of school starting before the Labor Day holiday.

"I would be totally against starting before Labor Day. I feel like there is so much summer to be had in those last few weeks and there's so much to do," parent Melissa Kobeski said.

Parents told 13News Now it doesn't make sense to start school, then have kids off for the holiday. Others against the change are The Virginia Beach Hotel Association and The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association.

While many disagree with starting school before the unofficial end of summer, Natalie Allen with Virginia Beach City Public Schools says there are advantages to starting earlier.

Allen said, "Some of the benefits of a pre-Labor Day start are that our students would get more time for test preparation on those AP and other exams. We also would have more flexibility for inclement weather days and there is potential for a longer winter break."



The survey ends on October 12. The school board plans to vote on November 12. If it's approved to start school earlier, the board would decide when that change would happen.

To take the survey, click here.