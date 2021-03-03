Virginia Beach Education Association applauds pay raise for school employees

VBCPS staff could see pay raises by summer of 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new budget could mean a new -- and higher -- paycheck for educators across Virginia Beach.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach School Board approved a new budget that includes a raise for all division staff up to 5 percent. Every staff member would receive a 4.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) pay increase, as well as a 0.5% step increase for those reaching or below top of scale.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re competitive for those folks and make sure they want to come and work in Virginia Beach," Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence told 13News Now Wednesday.

According to VBCPS, the budget also allows for:

Funding to increase allowances for advanced degrees, to upgrade school counseling department chairs, and to move all custodians up one pay grade.

An increase in the number of guidance counselors for elementary and middle schools by 16, building on the progress in our understanding and implementation of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) competencies in our schools.

A continued focus on special education needs.

Additional positions and related expenses for expanding the Spanish Immersion Program and supporting the Environmental Studies Program at the Brock Center.

“We feel with this budget, we’ve been able to offer a 5 percent increase while not raising health care premiums is a really good step in the right direction," Dr. Spence said.

Some local educators applaud the move, saying it will help with teacher retention and attracting young professionals to the area. Kelly Walker with the Virginia Beach Education Association says the pandemic has highlighted this as a major issue, with many veteran educators retiring or leaving the profession as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We [Virginia Beach] are behind the cost of living for the state average of Virginia, and how we pay our teachers," Walker said.

Another problem she’s found is that it's not uncommon that Virginia Beach teachers cannot afford to work in the same city they teach in.

“It’s difficult on a teacher salary to make ends meet, on the current step scale. Which is why we’re trying to get people back on board," Walker told 13News Now.

The school board approved a total operating budget of $828.8 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.