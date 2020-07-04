Virginia Beach music teacher spreads joy to 500 students and families online

In this stressful time, everyone’s looking for ways to cope. So, one teacher in Virginia Beach is reaching out in the form of music.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jennifer Nannery said she's taught music for 22 years. At Kempsville Elementary, she instructs about 500 students.

Now during the school closures, she's reaching them online. Nannery wants kids to continue learning, but she said music adds another layer of creativity and connection.

"It's so important,” said Nannery.

So, she's using the website Flipgrid to send music tutorial videos to students and more importantly, students can send videos back.

"For the connection part for the human aspect of it,” Nannery explained.

Olivia Kiletico is in Nannery's class and the recorder is her favorite instrument to play. When she left it at school, Miss Nannery got creative.

"Miss Nannery showed them how to make a recorder out of a paper towel roll,” said Olivia’s mother, Laura Kiletico.

Other assignments students get include activities like a scavenger hunt around the home. That’s where children look to find things that create a rhythm.

Nannery’s teachings have turned into a group activity. "Reaching students in their homes, they are also sharing that with their families,” said Nannery.

She said she knows she's not the only music teacher reaching out to students online, but it's an outlet that’s spreading more joy now, than ever before.