Virginia Beach police, schools working together to keep guns away from student events

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) and the city's police department are working together to make sure students don't bring guns to after-school sporting events.

The announcement of the joint effort on Jan. 3 followed a period where a concerning amount of guns were found at Hampton Roads schools.

In the last year, there were two shootings in Newport News, at Menchville High School and Heritage High School.

In Virginia Beach, a 14-year-old student getting off a bus at Kellam High School in October was arrested for having a handgun.

And back in September, after getting a tip about a conflict between two groups, Virginia Beach officers seized nine weapons in the parking lot of Salem High School during a football game.

In the announcement, VBPD and VBCPS said they would be sure to monitor school parking lots on game nights.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the city's children need the community to stand together in order to feel safe.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate added that having guns on school property comes with consequences.