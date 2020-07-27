Virginia Beach City Public Schools board members propose alternative plan for the fall school year

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence suggested a virtual start for the upcoming school year, but at least three school board members disagree with that plan.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Last week, the Virginia Beach City Public Schools superintendent recommended a plan for reopening the district that starts online.

However, at least three school board members said they don’t agree and are proposing something different.

School Board member Victoria Manning said she worked with her colleague Caroline Weems to come up with an “alternative,” proposed plan for reopening schools. Both of them, plus board member Laura Hughes signed the proposal.

It suggests students and teachers return to in-person learning, versus the remote instruction that Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence suggested.

These are opposing opinions in the largest public school district in Hampton Roads.

"We want this to be about choice. About parents having choice and based on the questionnaires, our staff has even indicated that they want to be back in the schools,” said Manning.

In the alternative proposal, Manning cited data from the school district parent and staff questionnaire saying 62% of parents prefer in-person learning for their children while 75% of teachers either prefer in-person teaching or had no preference.

"I think with that number, we would be able to properly social distance and have those mitigation strategies in place to be able to do it safely,” said Manning.

The Virginia Beach Education Association President Kelly Walker said others believe it’s not safe. The association represents 1,400 teachers in the city.

"One out of three members that we surveyed would have an issue with going back to the face-to-face environment,” said Walker.

As educators, Walker said they want students back in class, but now's not the time to return to in-person learning.

"Unfortunately, at this point in time with the COVID numbers we just feel as though we can't do that safely and protect everyone,” Walker said.

Parents we talked with have different opinions as well.

Amanda Bibby's children are enrolled in Virginia Beach public schools.

"I wish we were returning. I have a child that is in speech therapy. So, it's really vital for her to have one-on-one in-person learning," Bibby explained.

On the opposite side, parent William Brown said, "We should air on the side of caution and safety. Because if you're wrong can't go back and correct it.”

The school board meeting to vote on Superintendent Spence's recommendation will take place tomorrow evening.