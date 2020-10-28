Virginia Beach School Board votes to return all secondary, Option One students to in-person classes

The grades will rotate on a hybrid schedule. They will alternate between in-person instruction two days a week and virtual for three days.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Board members discussed for hours on Tuesday whether to return the rest of their secondary students to classrooms in November. Ultimately, they decided to start that process on November 12.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools officials recommended the board return Option One students in 7th, 8th and 10th through 12th grade to school buildings.

"November 12, the first day of the third marking period for middle school and high school,” said Chief Schools Officer Dr. Donald Robertson.

Area pediatricians urged the board to move forward. CHKD Medical Director Dr. Douglas Mitchell said he is seeing a large mental health and well-being gap with patients.

"Practically every child I have seen has had significant weight gain since their last visit,” Dr. Mitchell said.

Some board members pushed for in-person learning four days a week.

"Two days a week is better than I guess zero days a week,” said Board Member Carolyn Weems.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the best recommendation right now is two days while they juggle staffing, spacing guidelines and transportation.

"We still have a group of students that don't want to be back,” Dr. Spence said. “We have to still try to staff them and having available staff in the building."