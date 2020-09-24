Virginia Beach superintendent tours COVID-19 changes ahead of students' return

Dr. Aaron Spence took a walking tour through Red Mill Elementary School to review COVID-19 precautions before students come back to the school building.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Next week, around 240 kids will return to classrooms at Red Mill Elementary School in Virginia Beach.

Ahead of their return, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence toured the school to review changes parents can expect to see this year because of COVID-19.

“It’s about changing behaviors and making these things normal,” said Spence.

Spence was joined by school principal Michelle Miller.

“It has definitely made us stop and look at every nitty-gritty detail,” said Miller.

Miller says one important change involves lunch.

Tables of 12 will now only seat three, and they are marked with green dots to let kids know where to sit.

Classrooms have also changed. Seating is more spread out and plexiglass dividers are at every desk.

Miller says there won’t be activities that involve passing things around and sharing inside the classroom and at recess.