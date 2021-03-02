Virginia Beach superintendent proposes raises for teachers in new budget

The $828 million proposed budget includes raises, funding for new guidance counselors and ESL employees, and support for the Brock Center environmental partnership.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School employees may see a bump in pay, come next year.

Wednesday, Dr. Aaron Spence, the superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, put forward at least a 4.5% pay increase for everyone in his proposed $828 million school budget.

“We’re are really excited to be able to do it," Spence said. "We are excited that the board has prioritized compensation and we are really excited to do it, and we hope that our teachers understand that we are going to continue to do everything we can to support them as they do everything they can to support our community.”

Cat Evans is a third grade teacher at Newtown Elementary School. She believes the at-least-4.5% pay increase is needed for all school employees.

“This is an important raise for us because we did not get an increase in pay last year," she said, “It’s a way of showing appreciation, so I feel a little bit more appreciated than I did previously.”

Spence said healthcare costs will not go up for employees, meaning more money in people’s pockets. Evans said her extra cash will go towards supplies for the classroom.

“The changes, and the way we have to teach right now, and when we do go back face-to-face, the cost that it’s going to have with cleaning and supplies,” she explained.

Another teacher, Mark Mugler, said if proposed budget gets approved, he would be thankful for a bump in pay. He’s a sixth grade social studies teacher.

“We have to be realistic, and I think it would be selfish to ask for anything more. With what’s going on right now, there’s so many other people who may not be getting a paycheck, or their hours have been cut,” Mugler explained.

Spence wants to hire 16 new guidance counselors, mostly in elementary schools, add additional employees to help with students who are learning English as their second language, and expand the Spanish Immersion Program.

“We are addressing all the needs and really we think it’s a terrific budget, probably the best budget that I’ve been able to work with the school board on in the seven years that I’ve been here," Spence said.

He also wanted to add more resources for the Environmental Studies program at the Brock Center.

“We have our first class of students in that program. Next year we are adding more students. We are adding staff to that program as well,” Spence explained.

Evans, who is also a parent, said her daughter applied for the Environmental Studies program. She said extra resources for that program would be a win in her book!

“It’s going to help them actually connect with professionals in their field, which you don’t get to very much in high school,” Evans said.

This proposed budget still has to go though a lot of hoops before it’s approved.

Next week, parents will be able to voice their concerns on the budget.