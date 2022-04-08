Some Virginia Beach SROs will be reassigned to patrol Oceanfront starting in April

The officers will be assigned to patrol areas near the schools they would otherwise serve.

Starting this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department will reallocate some police officers away from schools to the Oceanfront.

It's not the first time the city has moved School Resource Officers (SROs) to heavily trafficked areas for the summer months. However, Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, said this is a temporary situation.

In a statement, Woodward said there are plans to "bolster the SRO program" next school year.

"With good that comes from participating in all that our city has to offer, sometimes there can be unintended consequences that come with large crowds. It is important that the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) is able to quickly allocate resources to ensure the safety of the attendees, other visitors, and our residents when these gatherings occur," Woodward said.

She didn't say how many officers would be reassigned starting in April. In 2021, VBPD moved 10 SROs from schools to the beach area.

Woodward said the school division would have plans in place for schools that are giving up their SROs. The officers will be assigned to patrol areas near the schools they would otherwise serve.