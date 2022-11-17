Virginia Board of Education postpones review of history and social science standards

The decision comes after critics questioned some of the apparent omissions and context with the proposed standards.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Board of Education sat through hours of public comments regarding disagreements and concerns about the future of schooling Thursday.

Last week, the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled the proposed changes to the state's Standards of Learning (SOL) for history and social studies, a process which is revamped every seven years. The SOLs offer a framework for how educators should teach certain topics.

The hours-long comments from teachers, parents, historians and community stakeholders came ahead of a review by the board and Virginia Superintendent of Schools Jillian Balow on whether the body would adopt the standards.

Critics have already questioned some of the apparent omissions and context with this set of standards.

"The draft history standards released on Friday show the worst kind of politically motivated meddling, with academic instructions. Full of overt political bias, outdated language to describe enslaved people and American Indians. Highly subjective framing of American moralism and conservative ideas. There are racist, coded overtures throughout," Carol Bauer, the vice president of the Virginia Education Association, said.

One example pointed to multiple times throughout the meeting by speakers was the reference to indigenous and Native people as "first immigrants."

“Now I'm an immigrant in my own land? Not yet, I'm still here," said one member of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

"Native Americans are referred to as first immigrants with the underlying implication we weren’t here for 10,000 years, and our land was up for grabs," said another speaker.

Balow later addressed those wordings and omissions, apologizing for and characterizing them as inadvertent.

Many speakers pointed out a preference for adopting the already completed and drafted Standards of Learning, citing the 400-page document that was the product of years of research and community input.

The creation of those standards was started in 2021 under the administration of then-Gov. Ralph Northam.

Balow would go on to acknowledge the newly proposed SOLs are more of a framework than the previous proposals, allowing for more information to be added to and changed based on a "curriculum framework."