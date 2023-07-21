Tuition increases at Virginia community colleges for the first time in five years

The Virginia State Board for Community Colleges voted unanimously to raise tuition by 3%. That's an extra $4.61 per credit hour.

NORFOLK, Va. — Get ready to pay a little bit more for tuition at community colleges in Virginia. The rate is going up for the first time in five years.

The increase goes into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

The tuition rate has not gone up in five consecutive years and the board even delayed making a decision in May as the General Assembly continued to deliberate the state budget for the upcoming year. As budget deliberations continue well into July, the board determined a tuition increase would be necessary to "ensure continued quality instruction and uninterrupted services."

"We reviewed the options of further delaying a decision, which would have adversely impacted our students, or we could move forward with a tuition increase to ensure continued high-quality instruction," said Peggy Layne, Chair, State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges in a news release. "Unfortunately, this increase will not fully cover all of the cost pressures faced by our community colleges in these inflationary times."