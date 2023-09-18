Virginia Department of Education approves AP African American Studies course

Earlier this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered a review of the class to ensure it was not "divisive."

VA, USA — The College Board's "AP African American Studies" has received the green light to be taught across Virginia's Commonwealth following a review of the course.

The Virginia Department of Education approved the elective course at its last meeting, meaning high schools across the state will be able to offer the class starting next school year.

Earlier this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered a review of the class to ensure it followed Executive Order 1 which banned any "inherently divisive content, including critical race theory."