Virginia Department of Social Services offering Pandemic EBT benefits to families of students who receive free school meals

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Social Services is providing some assistance to families of children that rely on school meals for nourishment.

The department will offer pandemic electronic benefit transfers to families of school-aged children that receive free or reduced-price school meals or are enrolled in a school that provides free meals to all students.

Families are not required to be current SNAP participants or complete an application to qualify for P-EBT benefits.

The benefits go into effect in the next 2-6 weeks.