Virginia lawmakers pass bill requiring in-person learning

If signed as is, it would take effect July 1. The bill would require districts to offer a full-time, in-person option for students, with limited exceptions.
Credit: AP
Virginia State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, Henrico, takes a photo of the vote on a bill requiring in person learning at state schools during the Senate session at the Science Museum in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate has given final approval to legislation that would require schools to provide full-time, in-person instruction as the coronavirus pandemic drags on. 

The chamber voted 36-3 Thursday, sending the measure sponsored by GOP Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant to Gov. Ralph Northam. 

If signed as is, it would take effect July 1. The bill would require districts to offer a full-time, in-person option for students, with limited exceptions. 

If a school has high levels of coronavirus transmission, it could temporarily revert to virtual learning. 

The bill also says school districts “may” provide fully remote virtual instruction, under certain conditions.

