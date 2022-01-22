Virginia parent accused of misdemeanor for words to school board

King made a reference to guns while speaking at the Page County School Board meeting on Thursday.

A Virginia parent has been charged for her comments to a local school board weighing whether to align its mask-wearing policy with a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Police in the town of Luray said Friday that Amelia Ruffner King was charged with making an oral threat while on school property and released.

