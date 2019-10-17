RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday awarded $6 million in school security equipment grants to help protect students and staff at 340 schools in 70 different divisions.

Northam said the grants will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules, and other security upgrades.

The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services created the criteria to give priority to schools with the most need for modern equipment.

New this year with this grant is the maximum award for a school division is now $250,000, compared with $100,000 previously.

The divisions awarded school security equipment grants are as follows:

Albemarle County — $27,777 for Mary Carr Greer Elementary

“Virginia’s public schools must be safe learning environments where our children can grow, thrive, and prepare for a lifetime of achievement,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why I asked the 2019 General Assembly to more than double the maximum grant allowed for each school division, and worked with state lawmakers to double the total annual appropriation for this critical program. This funding represents an important investment in the safety and security of our students and teachers in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

