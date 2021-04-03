Virginia schools can opt for remote learning during inclement weather

Lawmakers passed two identical bills stating school divisions can opt for virtual learning during severe weather conditions and emergency situations.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers insisted there will still be snow days for public school students, though the General Assembly recently passed legislation allowing unscheduled remote learning during inclement weather.

Alan Seibert, superintendent of Salem City Schools, said during a subcommittee meeting that he heard the bill referred to as ‘the killer of snow day dreams,’ but he said that's not the case.

Lawmakers passed two identical bills stating school divisions can opt for virtual learning during severe weather conditions and emergency situations that result in the cancellation of in-person classes.