Virginia State University announces partnership with Apple to boost coding opportunities

The initiative gives Virginia State University the title of "Community Center for Coding and Creativity."

Virginia State University and Apple are working together to provide students and community members with the chance to advance their technology skills through a community education initiative. It's meant to help weave coding opportunities in with the university's curriculum.

The program is a part of Apple’s $30M Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2. The initiative is designed to empower Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to expand technology and creativity experiences within their institutions and broader communities.

Dr. Dawit Haile, Dean of the VSU College of Engineering and Technology, said the timing is just right.

“This past year has shed light on the importance of technology in our ever-advancing global society. This new initiative and partnership with Apple provides our students an opportunity to further be a part of the revolutionary world of technology,” Haile said. “This tech world can open additional doors for our Trojan community — providing them opportunities to take part in what may be the next global technological revolution.”

Faculty at VSU will get training and equipment from Apple personnel in coding and app development, which will then allow them to develop programs for their students, titled "Everyone Can Code" and "Everyone Can Create."

Examples of some of the development include iPad and Mac labs, student jobs, scholarship opportunities and funding for staff.

All of this is designed to help VSU stand apart as an HBCU leader in technology growth and development.

“Virginia State University is intentional in consistently seeking opportunities to grow and expand our services and our resources available for students and staff. This initiative may not only mean opportunities for our Trojan Family, but for members of the Petersburg, Richmond, and Chesterfield County greater communities as well. This is another example of the greater opportunities that happen here at VSU,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, the provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs.