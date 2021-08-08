VSU becomes first in-state college to offer certification program on military culture

Virginia State University said it's the first and only university in the state to establish a military cultural competency training certification program.

PETERSBURG, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Aug. 8, 2021.

Virginia State University is now home to the first and only military cultural competency training program to be offered at a university.

VSU made an announcement on Monday, Nov. 8, that it would be offering an online certificate program, "Homefront Readjustment for the Armed Forces." It was provided by a Council of Social Work Education (CSWE).

“Prince George, Petersburg, and Colonial Heights have the highest density of veterans and service members in the state,” said VSU Professor of Social Work, Dr. Jimmie D. Fedrick. “This fact, paired with the esteemed faculty in our social work department, makes VSU the perfect home for this groundbreaking program. In addition to benefiting our military population, this certification program will also make students more marketable for potential employment opportunities.”

The program was created to teach students how to interact with people in the military (active duty and veterans), along with their families. It will give them an understanding of the culture and sensitivities of military life.

Here's part of the program curriculum:

Essential services and resources

Social support

Case management

Care coordination

Advocacy options for the military community

This is the only academic program in the state to have complete involvement of licensed social workers and psychotherapists who are also veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. They're not only teaching the classes but they also created and designed them.

The program will be able to help military kids who are in public schools, along with healthcare providers and military/veteran employers throughout the U.S.

“Virginia State University believes wholeheartedly in supporting our military-- through our renowned ROTC program, our Military Appreciation Days, the dedication of our ROTC room in honor of Lieutenant Colonel, Dr. Jona McKee, and now with this new certification program,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “This program is a show of our appreciation for the needs of our military personnel and their families and is a testament that greater truly happens at VSU.”