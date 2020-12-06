x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

education

Virginia students told to expect different college life

Gov. Ralph Northam outlined statewide guidelines Thursday that higher education institutions will have to follow to reopen.
Credit: Wavebreakmedia Ltd, Thinkstock Photos
file photo

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia students should expect a far different college experience when universities reopen to in-person classes in the fall. 

Gov. Ralph Northam outlined statewide guidelines Thursday that higher education institutions will have to follow to reopen. He said each institution will have to submit a comprehensive plan for how they will conduct operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Peter Blake, the director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, said students should expect a “new normal” when they return to campus, including more online and hybrid classes and smaller class sizes.

RELATED: Governor Northam introduces phased approach for reopening Virginia schools

RELATED: Online learning continues for Hampton Roads summer school