Virginia students told to expect different college life

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia students should expect a far different college experience when universities reopen to in-person classes in the fall.
Gov. Ralph Northam outlined statewide guidelines Thursday that higher education institutions will have to follow to reopen. He said each institution will have to submit a comprehensive plan for how they will conduct operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Peter Blake, the director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, said students should expect a “new normal” when they return to campus, including more online and hybrid classes and smaller class sizes.