Virginia students told to expect different college life

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia students should expect a far different college experience when universities reopen to in-person classes in the fall.

Gov. Ralph Northam outlined statewide guidelines Thursday that higher education institutions will have to follow to reopen. He said each institution will have to submit a comprehensive plan for how they will conduct operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.