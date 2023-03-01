Virginia's Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns

Jillian Balow's resignation is effective Thursday, March 9.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow, announced that she is resigning.

The Commonwealth's chief school officer sent a letter Wednesday morning to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"I am particularly proud of the fact that we advanced your agenda for education over the past two successful General Assembly sessions," Barlow said in her letter to the Republican governor.

She also praised Youngkin, saying that "more than any other contemporary conservative elected official, I believe you have reinstated the importance of providing quality education and I know that many other states are eager to follow your lead."