Virginia Tech's board votes to raise tuition by 2.9%

Tuition will increase next fall by $331 for in-state undergraduates. Out-of-state students will see an increase of $869.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The governing board of Virginia Tech has voted to raise tuition by 2.9%.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the decision rejects a proposal to use one-time state funding to limit the increase to 2.1%.

Board members expressed concerns that the temporary relief from state funding would have only kicked potentially higher increases down the road.

The university in Blacksburg hasn’t raised tuition since 2018.

That’s because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on families and increased state funds in 2019.