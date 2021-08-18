Virginia War Memorial seeking young writers for 9/11-themed essay contest

The two winners will be invited to read their essays aloud during a Veterans Day ceremony at the memorial. They will also get a $250 gift card.

VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above previously aired on May 31, 2021.

The Virginia War Memorial is looking for middle and high schoolers to write a 9/11-themed essay in its annual Veterans Day competition.

The memorial will choose one winner from middle school essay entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12). Those winners will be invited to read their essays aloud during a Veterans Day ceremony at the memorial.

The winners will also each get a $250 gift card. Their teachers will get a $100 gift card for classroom supplies.

The essay topic is “An American Who Served in The Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.” Students will pick a member of their family or community to write about. They can also write about a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The deadline to enter an essay is Oct. 17 at 11:59 p.m. All Virginia middle and high school students are allowed to join.

You can find entry and contest rules on the memorial's website.