Virginia will receive almost $67 million in education relief funding

This money could be spent to help K-12 schools provide online learning, colleges adapt to losses in funding and child care providers stay afloat.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Wednesday release from Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) said Virginia could expect almost $67 million in education relief as part of the CARES Act.

The money, which comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) part of the coronavirus-prompted bill, is available to use immediately.

The money can be spent on a wide range of relief initiatives. It could help elementary, middle and high schools provide online learning, help colleges adapt to losses of funding and provide direct assistance to child care providers in the state.

The news comes only two days after Scott announced local Virginia colleges would get $46 million to help with the financial impacts of the pandemic.

Scott said he was happy to see the funding come to Virginia, and would keep working with congress to secure needed assistance.