VMI to change honor system said to expel Blacks more often

The college gave the 70-page report to General Assembly members and the Virginia secretary of education.

The Virginia Military Institute will change its student-run honor court to make it more fair to cadets as part of a response to a state-ordered investigation into racism and sexism.

The Washington Post reports VMI detailed the reforms in a progress report Friday.

It describes initiatives approved, enacted or begun last year.