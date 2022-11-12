School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

They're planting more than 300 native plants in a bioswale that will soak up floodwaters that disrupt students walking across school grounds.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said.

Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.

"A bioswale is a low-lying area that collects rainwater and filters it through native plants before reaching a storm drain," the spokesperson said.

"In addition to reducing flooding, the plants in these gardens absorb and filter pollution before it reaches local waterways."

The bioswale will also beautify the area, create habitat for birds and butterflies, and reduce pollution to the Lafayette River and Chesapeake Bay, the spokesperson said.