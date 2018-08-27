VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Next week more than 600 students will begin learning in portable classrooms.

Earlier this year, some parents protested the idea of putting their children in stand-alone classrooms behind Hermitage Elementary School because they were worried about safety and weather.

There are 44 portables on campus for students who attend Thoroughgood Elementary. The portables will be there for two years while the school gets a complete makeover.

"I think when the parents and children come they will see how not only safe but inviting and protected the children will be from the weather and the elements, the lighting, the deck covering. I think they'll feel really good about it," said principal Cheryl Zigran.

Dozens of volunteers spent hours Saturday making the portables feel like normal classrooms. People painted, planted flowers and put together book selves.

"I love letting the community and the schools know how much they matter and how much we care," a volunteer said.

The principal said she's ready to see the look on students faces on the first day of school.

"Thoroughgood is the great place to be. That is always has been and it's just a little different setting," Zigrang said.

