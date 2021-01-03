Wake Forest student group suspended after floor collapse

A statement from the university says the group is under an interim suspension while the incident from Saturday is investigated. No serious injuries were reported.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University has suspended a student organization after the floor partially collapsed during an off-campus gathering at a private residence.

A statement from the university says the group is under an interim suspension while the incident from Saturday is investigated. No serious injuries were reported.

The school is also investigating violations of the university's COVID-19 protocols. The group wasn’t named.

A fire official told the Winston-Salem Journal that part of the first floor collapsed into the basement, and the residence wasn't a safe place for the renters to stay.