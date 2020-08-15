The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the education system tremendously, forcing many school districts to make important decisions very quickly and adjust accordingly.

With school almost back in action for the 2020-2021 school year, many questions still loom.

On July 14, Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina schools would reopen under Plan B but would also have the option to open under Plan C.

Under Plan B are various scheduling options in tandem with social distancing and other safety guidelines. Within the plan, the number of students at schools and on buses would also be limited and not operate at capacity.

Under Plan C students would operate using remote (on-line) learning.

Since the reopening plan was established by Cooper, some districts have opted to begin the school year with remote learning with a transition back into schools weeks later.

Others have opted for in-person learning when school starts back with safety protocols implemented for COVID-19 safety. However, the majority will be doing a mixture of both throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

This brings us the question, will students and teachers need to be tested for COVID-19 before they come back to school?

That answer is no.