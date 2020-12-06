William & Mary to reopen with condensed semester this fall

The semester will begin a week early and end before Thanksgiving. There will be no fall break. Professors can also decide to hold weekend, evening or online classes.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary is planning to reopen classes earlier than usual this fall and will offer a condensed semester.

The university in Williamsburg said in a statement on Friday that it will resume in-person classes that are consistent with Virginia’s public health guidelines.

The fall 2020 semester will begin a week early and end before Thanksgiving. There will be no fall break. Professors will also be able to determine whether to hold classes on Saturday, in the evening or online.