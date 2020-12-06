x
William & Mary to reopen with condensed semester this fall

The semester will begin a week early and end before Thanksgiving. There will be no fall break. Professors can also decide to hold weekend, evening or online classes.
Credit: William & Mary
William & Mary campus shot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary is planning to reopen classes earlier than usual this fall and will offer a condensed semester. 

The university in Williamsburg said in a statement on Friday that it will resume in-person classes that are consistent with Virginia’s public health guidelines. 

The fall 2020 semester will begin a week early and end before Thanksgiving. There will be no fall break. Professors will also be able to determine whether to hold classes on Saturday, in the evening or online.

Each school also will choose in-person and hybrid course options in order to provide more flexibility to students. 

