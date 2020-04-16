William and Mary hosting webinars to support parents teaching children at home

William and Mary's School of Education has been hosting webinars to help parents adjust to their children's educational needs while schools are closed.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Homeschooling children requires patience and skill - the coronavirus pandemic quickly impressed that lesson on Virginia parents.

William and Mary's School of Education has been hosting webinars to help parents adjust to their children's educational needs while schools are closed to slow the spread of the virus.

The website said these webinars are tailored to help children at different grade levels, and also give tips so parents can better monitor their kids' psychological states during the pandemic.

The live meetings are hosted on Zoom, and offer question-and-answer sessions at the end of each video.

The college's first webinar, "Learning At Home," was offered on April 3. Even though the date has passed, people can still watch a playback of the session using Zoom.

Here are the upcoming webinars:

April 17, at noon : Webinar for Spanish language parents (Apoyando a Nuestros Estudiantes en Casa). Register here.

April 29, 2 p.m. : Support for struggling readers. Register here.