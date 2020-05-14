x
William & Mary celebrates commencement virtually this weekend

The university said it is planning on celebrating graduates in person in early October. For now, they're congratulating students online.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — This Saturday, William & Mary students will be able to celebrate their educational accomplishments virtually, as the university live streams a commencement program.

The university is planning to stream one overall ceremony on its website at 10 a.m., before students can break out to virtually celebrate with their unique educational departments.

A release from the university said it is planning an in-person celebration for these graduates on October 9-11 at the Williamsburg campus.

William & Mary President Katherine Rowe will be speaking, alongside the presidents of the undergraduate senior class and graduate council.

