William & Mary celebrates commencement virtually this weekend

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — This Saturday, William & Mary students will be able to celebrate their educational accomplishments virtually, as the university live streams a commencement program.
The university is planning to stream one overall ceremony on its website at 10 a.m., before students can break out to virtually celebrate with their unique educational departments.
A release from the university said it is planning an in-person celebration for these graduates on October 9-11 at the Williamsburg campus.
William & Mary President Katherine Rowe will be speaking, alongside the presidents of the undergraduate senior class and graduate council.
