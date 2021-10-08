William & Mary implementing temporary precautions after 100 active COVID-19 cases in first week

For the next two weeks, masks will be required outdoors, food will be "to-go" and they're asking students organizations to meet virtually or outside.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: the above video first aired on Aug. 10, 2021.

William and Mary students have been back in class for a week, and already the school has 100 active cases of COVID-19.

The university is taking action to try to slow the spread on campus with temporary changes.

This summer, William & Mary announced the school would be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff.

Before the classrooms reopened, 93% of students and 90% of staff submitted proof of vaccination.

Now, one week into the schoolyear, the university said its monitoring 100 active COVID-19 cases.

"We want to stay in school. We don’t want to have to go back home," said freshman Emily Lessard.

The school’s COVID-19 director, Amy Sebring, said in an alert they believe all of those cases came from unmasked, off-campus social interactions.

She also said they all have mild — or no — symptoms.

For the next two weeks, masks will be required outdoors unless you’re eating, drinking or at least six feet apart.

All William & Mary dining will be “to-go.”

Student organizations are encouraged to use virtual formats or go outside for meetings. Sorority recruitment has already been moved to an online format this week.

"The outdoor rule is a little disappointing because a lot of my friends, we’ve been going outside to study to get away from masks since we’re always wearing them, but at the end of the day, we’re just doing it to be safe," Lessard said.

Spokespeople for the university said William & Mary is committed to continuing in-person classes and has no plans to shift to online learning at this point.

Junior Izzy Kellner said she was happy to hear that.

"I think that that makes a big difference mentally, and still being able to be around fellow students and learn from teachers in person," she said.

After dealing with COVID-19 for most of her time in college, she said you’ve got to keep a positive attitude when things like this happen.

"I think that’s the mindset you kind of have to develop after being like this for so long, it’s just a lot of uncertainty."