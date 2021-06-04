Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools gets 4 electric buses from Dominion Energy

The new electric buses are also supposed to cut back on carbon dioxide emissions, and have better inside air quality for the students who ride them to school.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools is adding four new buses to its 160-vehicle fleet; but these new ones are special.

The school division bought the new electric buses from Dominion Energy for the same price as their diesel counterparts.

Its part of the company's electric school bus deployment program. Dominion's website said the program aimed to distribute 50 electric school buses by early 2021, and each bus could cut back significantly on carbon dioxide emissions.

The new electric buses are also supposed to have better inside air quality for the students who ride them to school.

"These four buses reflect our strong commitment to environmental stewardship, fiscal responsibility and safety," wrote Dr. Olwen Herron, WJCC's superintendent. "Our participation in the first round of Dominion Energy’s electric bus program is due to the hard work and forward-thinking of our transportation team led by Marcellus Snipes, John Lambusta and Billy Estes.”

The division will have a "rollout celebration" for the new buses on June 9.