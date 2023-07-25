James City County pre-emptively ends joint school contract with Williamsburg

The potential school division split will take effect when the 2025-26 school year ends, allowing the county to prepare over the next few years.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to pre-emptively terminate its contract with the City of Williamsburg in less than three years, opening the possibility of splitting Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools into two school divisions.

The possible split will take effect when the 2025-26 school year ends, allowing the county to prepare over the next few years and "meet its obligation to protect the education, health, welfare and safety" of students.

The board's vote comes over a month after the Williamsburg City Council unanimously voted to study the feasibility of creating a school system separate from James City County.

At the time, it was acknowledged that any changes made would be still years away, as the city is currently in year two of a five-year contract with James City County.

"The reason for this action is to ensure the County has as much time as possible to prepare for the implications of a system split brought on by the action of the City of Williamsburg in June," a press release from James City County said. "The Contract allowed the agreement between the City and the County to be terminated at any point by either party, effective at the end of the following school year."

According to the news release, the James City County Board of Supervisors is open to negotiating a new contract if both sides think it's in the best interests of the students to stay under its current joint system.